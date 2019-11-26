A Madison woman was charged Tuesday with first-degree reckless endangerment and hit-and-run causing injury after police said she struck a man with a car following a fight early Saturday in the parking lot of a Stoughton bowling center.
Tiara L. Long, 27, was released from jail on a signature bond after appearing in court on Tuesday. According to a criminal complaint, witnesses said her brother had been fighting with another man, and as she drove herself and her brother from the scene, she stopped and then backed up at a "pretty good" speed and struck the man.
A probable cause affidavit states the man was taken to Stoughton Hospital where he was found to have sustained a skull fracture and brain hemorrhage.
According to court documents:
Witnesses told police Long had been kicked out of a bar in Stoughton. The bar's owner afterward went to Viking Lanes, 1450 Highway 51, where he was confronted outside by Long's brother and got into a fight with him, which was joined by Long.
After the combatants were separated, Long got into the driver's seat of a car and began to drive away while the man chased the car on foot. Witnesses said the car stopped, went into reverse and struck the man, knocking him backward and onto the pavement.
The next night, Long called Stoughton police asking why officers were trying to find her. She came to the police station on Sunday and said she was trying to leave Viking Lanes when the man came up to her car window, banged on it and got in front of her car.
Long told police she didn't stop because she didn't want to be late returning the car to its owner in Madison.