A Palmyra woman charged last month with stealing more than $136,000 from the Belleville senior center she used to lead was hit with new charges this week for not reporting the stolen money on her tax returns.

Amanda M. Meade, 41, was charged Jan. 13 with six felonies for using the Sugar River Senior Center's bank and credit card accounts to do everything from buy a manicure to stave off foreclosure of her home.

On Tuesday, Dane County prosecutors charged her with six counts of felony fraud for filing fraudulent tax returns each year from 2016 to 2021. While police believe her crimes occurred as far back as 2015, she can't be charged with any tax fraud that might have occurred in that year because the statute of limitations for the crime has expired.

According to a criminal complaint in the most recent case, Meade failed to report $117,998 she stole from the senior center and, based on her lower reported income, claimed tax credits she wouldn't have been entitled to if she'd reported her full income.

Meade told police in May of last year that her thefts were driven by a "combination of greed and desperation," according to a criminal complaint, and that she resented her employer for not paying her more or providing her with more help doing the job. She was paid from between $45,000 and $52,000 a year annually at the center, where she became manager in August 2014. She was fired in June 2021.

The center serves the village of Belleville and the towns of Montrose and Exeter.

An investigation by Belleville police and the state Division of Criminal Investigation found that from 2015 to 2021, Meade had taken $136,575 from senior center coffers, including more than $62,000 in extra paychecks she had written for herself from 2015 to 2018.

She used the center's accounts and credit cards to pay for vacations, make mortgage payments to stave off foreclosure and vehicle payments to keep her minivan from being repossessed, and buy such things as clothing, shoes, and internet and cellphone service, according to a criminal complaint.

In her interview with DCI agents in May, Meade said she was surprised at the amount she's stolen and that she feels "horrible" and "never knew it was this much money."

She said she got used to the "lifestyle" and took the center's money "out of a combination of greed and desperation," she said.

Meade was booked and released on a signature bond in the theft case on Feb. 16 and has not been booked in the tax fraud case.