Woman charged with stabbing man to death is competent, court finds

A woman charged last month with stabbing a man to death in a Downtown apartment building in July was found competent Monday to stand trial.
Crystal E. Hairston, 50, of Madison, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the July 27 stabbing death of Mark T. Ryan, 60, understands the court proceedings against her and can assist her attorney, a mental health examination found.
Court Commissioner Scott McAndrew formally ruled Hairston is competent.
Hairston will next be in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 19.
A criminal complaint, filed on Aug. 24, does not say why Hairston stabbed Ryan multiple times in the lobby of an apartment building at 755 Braxton Place in Downtown Madison. But afterward, she told police she was "so mad" as she admitted to police she stabbed Ryan, the complaint states.
When police arrived, Hairston was still holding the knife she said she had used, according to the complaint.
Hairston is also charged with misdemeanor battery for allegedly pushing down a woman who was trying to get into the apartment building where she lives.
The woman told police she saw Hairston get into an elevator that stopped at the third floor, then come back to the lobby using the stairs carrying a "big butcher knife" and a bottle of liquor.
According to a criminal complaint, video surveillance in the building showed Hairston approach Ryan as he was leaving an elevator into the lobby, push him to the floor, then stab him several times. She then returned to a chair in the lobby, the complaint states.
Bail for Hairston remains at $1 million.