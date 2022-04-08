Woman charged with making threats that shut down Madison middle school

A Madison woman was charged with a felony Wednesday and has been banned from a Madison middle school for making threats that caused a school to go on lockdown in March.

Lakecia Mondy, 35, faces one count of making terrorist threats after she called Sherman Middle School twice on March 3 to complain about her sixth-grade daughter being bullied, then proceeded to yell and swear, including saying she was going to come to the school and "shoot that boy in the head" and "shoot you and the whole place up," according to a probable cause statement in the case.

After she hung up on Principal Alex Thompson, Thompson put the school on lockdown for about an hour, the statement says.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Mondy admitted in a phone call with police later that morning to saying she threatened to go to the school to "beat" people but declined to meet with police in person.

When police showed up at Mondy's home on March 23, an approximately 5-year-old child answered the door, spurring Mondy to swear at him and tell him the state was going to take him and "I don't want you back." During her arrest, officers placed a "spit hood" over Mondy's head after she made a sound like she was about to spit, possibly at officers, the complaint says.

Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why there was a 20-day lag between when Mondy allegedly made the threats and her arrest.

Mondy remained in the Dane County Jail Friday on a probation hold and because she refused to sign a signature bond in the threats case — basically a promise to show up to court that does not require her to put down any money.

Madison schools spokesperson Tim LeMonds said that "for the time being, (Mondy) is being restricted from entering school property, including parking and recreational areas, unless the parent receives permission directly from the school’s principal to schedule an appointment to be held at a pre-determined space at the school" and that "if the parent is approved for an appointment, student contact will be restricted while on school property."

