Woman charged with attempted homicide in weekend stabbing

A woman who was arrested last weekend after her boyfriend collapsed on a sidewalk with a severe stab wound to the chest was charged Tuesday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
A criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court does not state what led to the incident, but according to a probable cause affidavit filed in court Tasha L. Hand, 31, told police she and her boyfriend had been drinking all day at their Ridgeway Avenue home on Madison's East Side and had an argument about another woman. She told police she then "blacked out" and when she regained her senses she was in her basement bathroom receiving a phone call from police asking her to come outside.
The 39-year-old man's aorta -- the body's main artery -- was pierced in the stabbing, a UW Hospital doctor told police, and he arrived at the hospital in life-threatening condition. He was stabilized after surgery, the complaint states.
Hand appeared in court Tuesday, where Dane County Court Commissioner Jason Hanson set bail at $150,000. He cited Hand's history of repeated missed court appearances in cases that were relatively minor compared to the attempted homicide.
According to the complaint:
Officers sent to the area of Schmedeman and Ridgeway avenues about 6:50 p.m. Saturday found the man on his back on the sidewalk. A man at the scene told police he and his son were outside when they saw the victim walk outside toward them holding his chest. "My girlfriend cut me," he said, then fell to the ground.
The man and his son called 911 and held a cloth to his chest of the victim until police arrived, and officers took over.
Police went to the home where the man lives with Hand and saw her leave the house and run toward the garage with a metallic object in her right hand. A neighbor yelled to police she had jumped the fence in back.
Another neighbor told police she had just seen Hand through an upstairs window in the home. Earlier, she had been in her backyard with her children when she saw Hand's boyfriend walk out the front door, and saw Hand go outside then back into the home. Hand later came out again through the front door carrying a kitchen knife about 6 inches long, the neighbor said.
She said Hand stood by the back of the garage holding the knife, and when one of the woman's children walked toward the fence to greet a police officer, Hand looked at the woman and her children, gave them a "death stare" and mouthed the word "No." She then went back inside her house.
Police attempted to call Hand to talk her outside but she said she wanted police to go away. Eventually, she came out.
At the East District police station, Hand asked whether police had found her boyfriend. Asked for by an officer to clarify, she said, "The guy I stabbed, if I stabbed anyone, it would be him."
