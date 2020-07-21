Woman charged with attempted homicide in weekend stabbing

The man and his son called 911 and held a cloth to his chest of the victim until police arrived, and officers took over.

Police went to the home where the man lives with Hand and saw her leave the house and run toward the garage with a metallic object in her right hand. A neighbor yelled to police she had jumped the fence in back.

Another neighbor told police she had just seen Hand through an upstairs window in the home. Earlier, she had been in her backyard with her children when she saw Hand's boyfriend walk out the front door, and saw Hand go outside then back into the home. Hand later came out again through the front door carrying a kitchen knife about 6 inches long, the neighbor said.

She said Hand stood by the back of the garage holding the knife, and when one of the woman's children walked toward the fence to greet a police officer, Hand looked at the woman and her children, gave them a "death stare" and mouthed the word "No." She then went back inside her house.

Police attempted to call Hand to talk her outside but she said she wanted police to go away. Eventually, she came out.