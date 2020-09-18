Woman charged with attempted homicide for shooting of man on Monday night

Doctors said the man had seven wounds on the front of his body, including on his abdomen and left arm and shoulder, and five wounds on the back of his body.

Randle's mother told police her daughter had called her earlier in the day sounding upset, telling her the man had told Randle to give him $5,500. Nearly six hours later, Randle called her mother crying hysterically, telling her she shot the man.

A short time later, Randle was in contact with police dispatchers, crying and telling them her boyfriend was shot and that she had left because someone was trying to kill her. Officers spotted the vehicle she was driving and stopped it. Randle was cooperative and got out of the vehicle.

She told police she had no weapons and didn't know where the gun was located, but searching the vehicle police found a silver and black handgun on the front passenger seat.

At the North District police station, Randle sat talking loudly to herself, saying things like, "They're not going to let me live," and "Wasn't supposed to be like this."

She also said, "I hope he knows I'm sorry," "He was supposed to stop," "He won't let me leave him," and "I love him so much."