Woman charged in Stoughton road rage shooting that started outside elementary school

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a Madison woman who police said fired gunshots during a road rage incident in Stoughton last month that started in the drop-off lane of an elementary school.

Brianna L. Patton, 27, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct for an April 8 incident that started outside Sandhill Elementary School and led to gunshots that struck two homes on Lincoln Avenue in Stoughton.

According to a criminal complaint filed with the warrant, a woman told police she was in the dropoff lane at Sandhill and was trying to get her daughter to school when she got stuck behind a woman in a car who appeared to be sitting and looking at her phone after her own child had been dropped off.

The woman told police she drove around the parked car onto a grassy area, and as she brought her daughter into the school, the woman in the other car, later determined to be Patton, got out and began yelling at the woman.

After an argument over clearing room in the lane so others could drop off their children, the woman left but was soon followed by Patton, who was driving a gray SUV, the complaint states.

According to the complaint: