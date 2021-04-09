Woman charged in man's overdose death, attempting to move his body

She then had a medical emergency and was taken to UW Hospital where she remained for several days.

Officers tried to revive the man, identified in other court documents as Luis A. Ochoa-Zelaya, 33, who was found lying on his coat in a hallway. Police suspected he had been moved there. He was pronounced dead later that morning. An autopsy found he died from a mix of fentanyl, acetylfentanyl and heroin.

The activity monitor on Ochao-Zelaya's phone indicated he hadn't moved since about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. About 15 minutes later, Ceniceros-Martinez began sending text messages to a friend, telling her, "It's an emergency." The friend arrived shortly after midnight and told police she, along with a man who also arrived, tried using Narcan and CPR to revive Ochoa-Zelaya, to no avail.

The friend called 911 just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 1. But during the entire time she and the man tried to help Ochoa-Zelaya, she said, Ceniceros-Martinez continued to smoke crack cocaine and snort heroin and made no effort to assist them.

On Jan. 5, detectives were able to speak with Ceniceros-Martinez at UW Hospital. She said she is a sex worker and Ochoa-Zelaya was a client, and that she uses drugs and has clients daily, and had been staying at the hotel since Dec. 1.