Woman charged in man's overdose death, attempting to move his body

A Madison woman who is alleged to have supplied heroin to a man at a Fitchburg hotel, failed for hours to call for help when he suffered an apparent overdose, then tried to remove his body from the building on a luggage cart, was charged Friday with first-degree reckless homicide and four other felonies.
A witness also told Fitchburg police that on Jan. 1, while she and another person attempted life-saving measures on the apparently lifeless man, Jatziry G. Ceniceros-Martinez twice purchased more heroin and crack cocaine for herself and used it, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court. That resulted in her having to be hospitalized when she, too, became unresponsive after police had arrived, the complaint states.
In addition to reckless homicide, Ceniceros-Martinez, 26, is charged with attempting to hide a corpse, maintaining a drug trafficking place, identity theft and possession of narcotic drugs, all felonies. She faces misdemeanor counts of prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ceniceros-Martinez, who is currently on probation for a Columbia County conviction and was free on cash bail in two other cases at the time, was ordered jailed on $40,000 bail after appearing Friday before Court Commissioner Jason Hanson.
According to the complaint:
Police were called on Jan. 1 to the Staybridge Suites, 2916 Hardrock Road, after medical personnel said an overdose victim there was unlikely to survive. Officers met Ceniceros-Martinez there and tried to interview her. She initially identified herself using someone else's name and had that person's driver's license and Social Security card.
She then had a medical emergency and was taken to UW Hospital where she remained for several days.
Officers tried to revive the man, identified in other court documents as Luis A. Ochoa-Zelaya, 33, who was found lying on his coat in a hallway. Police suspected he had been moved there. He was pronounced dead later that morning. An autopsy found he died from a mix of fentanyl, acetylfentanyl and heroin.
The activity monitor on Ochao-Zelaya's phone indicated he hadn't moved since about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. About 15 minutes later, Ceniceros-Martinez began sending text messages to a friend, telling her, "It's an emergency." The friend arrived shortly after midnight and told police she, along with a man who also arrived, tried using Narcan and CPR to revive Ochoa-Zelaya, to no avail.
The friend called 911 just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 1. But during the entire time she and the man tried to help Ochoa-Zelaya, she said, Ceniceros-Martinez continued to smoke crack cocaine and snort heroin and made no effort to assist them.
On Jan. 5, detectives were able to speak with Ceniceros-Martinez at UW Hospital. She said she is a sex worker and Ochoa-Zelaya was a client, and that she uses drugs and has clients daily, and had been staying at the hotel since Dec. 1.
She told police she had stolen the identification of a woman from a house in Madison and used it to buy cellphone service and rent the hotel room where she entertained clients. She said she didn't know Ochoa-Zelaya, but agreed to meet him for paid sex on Dec. 31.
Ceniceros-Martinez told police she had left lines of a heroin and fentanyl mix on the bathroom counter, and while she was out of the room, Ochoa-Zelaya used them, which angered her. She confirmed that when her friend arrived, she did not help her try to aid Ochoa-Zelaya, and instead got high. When her friend and the man left, she told police, she knew Ochoa-Zelaya was "dead."
Left by herself, she said, she went downstairs and got a luggage cart to move Ochoa-Zelaya's body, but she struggled with it. She said she was only able to move it to the hallway, where she left it. She said she was trying to take it to a hospital, but her friend told police Ceniceros-Martinez instead had said she wanted to leave Ochoa-Zelaya's body somewhere instead of a hospital.
