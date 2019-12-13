Woman charged after staff member battered at Orchard Ridge Elementary School

A Madison woman was charged Friday with felony battery after police said she punched and kicked a staff member at Orchard Ridge Elementary School on Wednesday morning.
Lacandis M. Walker, 32, was charged in a criminal complaint with battery to school employees and disorderly conduct for the incident about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday at the school, located at 5602 Russett Road on Madison's Southwest Side.
Walker was released on a signature bond after appearing in court Friday. She was ordered not to be on any Madison School District property or have contact with alleged victims.
According to the complaint:
Witnesses said Walker, the mother of a student at Orchard Ridge, came into the school office looking to speak to a couple of staff members, and the staffer Walker was seeking happened to walk into the office.
You have free articles remaining.
Walker said, "There she (expletive) is," and after the woman told Walker she was not going to speak to Walker without a principal present, Walker grabbed her by the hair, punched her in the face and head, and threw the woman to the floor, the woman told police. Walker continued to punch and kick the woman as she lay in a fetal position on the floor, she said.
The woman said because it happened so fast, she didn't know how many times she was struck.
Other staff members intervened and got Walker to let go of the staffer’s hair and pulled her away, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
The woman told police that afterward, she could hear Walker yelling in the hallway, saying "(Expletive) that (expletive), I gotta do what I gotta do for my daughter."
The complaint states Walker was angry about a "re-set" plan for her daughter. A special education teacher at the school said Walker had called the day before coming to the school and was upset during the phone call.
A co-worker drove the woman to an emergency room, where a police investigator noted red marks on her face, a bump on the back of her head and bruising on her body.