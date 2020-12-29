Woman causes disturbance at hotel, steals worker’s vehicle, crashes it, bites officer, Madison police say

A woman caused a disturbance at a Far West Side hotel overnight, stole a worker’s vehicle, crashed it, and bit an officer while being arrested, Madison police reported.

Police were dispatched to the Hampton Inn, 483 Commerce Drive, shortly after midnight on a report of a disturbance, Lt. Shannon Blackamore said in a report.

Arriving officers were told that Nahrah Jaze C. Smith, 21, had created a disturbance and then fled the hotel, stealing one of the employee's vehicles that police found crashed into a tree, Blackamore said.

Smith fled from the crash and was reported to be creating a second disturbance at the nearby Homewood Suites, 479 Commerce Drive, Blackamore said.

Police went to the Homewood Suites and in arresting Smith, an officer sustained a bite to his leg and another was spit on by Smith, Blackamore said.

Smith ultimately was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of resisting arrest causing injury, battery to law enforcement officer, discharge of bodily fluid, operating motor vehicle without owner's consent, disorderly conduct, first offense operating while intoxicated, and a probation hold, Blackamore said.

