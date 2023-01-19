 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman carjacked on Madison's East Side, police say

A man pointed a gun in the face of a woman filling up her vehicle with gas on Madison's East Side Tuesday, demanded her keys and then drove away in the vehicle with another man, Madison police said Thursday.

The woman was was not hurt in the carjacking in the 2700 block of East Washington Avenue just before 8:30 a.m.

Police said they are reviewing video evidence of the crime in the hopes of identifying the suspects.

