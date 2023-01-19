Woman carjacked on Madison's East Side, police say

A man pointed a gun in the face of a woman filling up her vehicle with gas on Madison's East Side Tuesday, demanded her keys and then drove away in the vehicle with another man, Madison police said Thursday.
The woman was was not hurt in the carjacking in the 2700 block of East Washington Avenue just before 8:30 a.m.
Police said they are reviewing video evidence of the crime in the hopes of identifying the suspects.
Chris Rickert's most excellent 5 stories from 2022
Elections and the city of Madison's continued grappling with race and policing were what most triggered my reporting chops in 2022.
At the same time, when margins of victory are narrow, voter ID can lower turnout — especially among poor and nonwhite voters, some research suggests.
The City Council ultimately voted 11-9 at about 4 a.m. to let the city begin preparations for a yearlong body-worn camera pilot program.
This fact-check did not keep the national media from continuing to parrot the Michels-will-suspend-democracy canard.
Madison pays price for City Council's endorsement of racial quotas.
It wasn't hard to be suspicious of alleged 100% turnout at Wisconsin nursing homes — or anywhere else.