Woman calls police after man watching her from outside bedroom window exposes himself
alert

Police lights (copy)
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

A 20-year-old woman called police to her Downtown residence late Wednesday night after a man stood outside her bedroom window and exposed himself.

The woman said the man was standing outside her bedroom window on the 500 block of W. Mifflin Street at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday "watching her," Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said. The woman told her roommates about the man after he exposed himself, and they went outside to look for him but were unsuccessful. 

Officers also patrolled the area throughout the night. 

The man is described as being 30 to 40 years old with long, curly brown hair pulled back into a ponytail. The investigation is ongoing. 

