Woman calls 911 when armed man kicks at front door of North Side residence, Madison police say

A woman called 911 when a man who appeared to be holding a gun kicked at the front door of her North Side residence on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

The 32-year-old woman told police she was at her home in the 1600 block of Wright Street about 11 p.m. when she heard a commotion outside, looked out the window and saw a man she didn’t recognize pacing on the sidewalk and talking on a phone, yelling "Imma shoot this expletive," police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

Shortly after, the man started kicking her front door, holding in both hands what appeared to be a gun. She ran upstairs where her three were while calling 911, Grigg said.

Officers arrived quickly, but the man was gone. Police provided extra patrol throughout the night to the neighborhood, and a special investigator was able to capture a footwear impression in the snow, Grigg said.

The woman, who does not know the man and did not see his face, described him as having a medium build and wearing a light gray-colored sweatshirt and light-colored pants with a hoodie covering his face, Grigg said.