Woman bites Janesville cop, gets hospitalized from pepper spray, authorities say

A woman bit a Janesville police officer while being put under arrest for a felony warrant during a traffic stop early Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers arrested Shasta C. Howell, 43, of Brodhead, after they pulled over a vehicle she was riding in for not having its lights on in the area of West Centerway and North Academy Street near downtown Janesville just before 3:40 a.m., Deputy Chief Chad Pearson said in a statement.

A struggle ensued to arrest Howell after officers tried to take her into custody on a felony warrant for bail jumping and driving a stolen vehicle, Pearson said.

Officers pepper sprayed Howell after she braced herself inside the vehicle. After taking her out of the vehicle and trying to handcuff her, Howell bit an officer on the arm.

Howell was briefly hospitalized for a reaction to the pepper spray though has since been taken to the Rock County Jail, Pearson said. She faces tentative charges of battery to law enforcement, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The officer who Howell bit received medical treatment and immediately returned to work.

