Woman beaten, vehicle stolen on East Side

A woman was beaten before her vehicle was stolen outside of her home late Thursday night.

She had arrived home in the 200 block of North Thompson Drive just before 11 p.m. and was walking to her door when a man approached her, demanded her car keys and punched her several times in the face and body, Madison police spokesman Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

The man took her keys and her vehicle, which was given to her as a Mother's Day gift from her son.

Nearby witnesses called 911.

