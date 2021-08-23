 Skip to main content
Woman beaten, car stolen on Southwest Side, police say
A woman was beaten before her car was stolen on the Southwest Side after she gave a ride to two women later Sunday night. 

The victim was punched and choked before her car was stolen near De Volis Parkway and Axel Avenue at around 10:50 p.m. Sunday night. Her car was later recovered unoccupied, Madison police spokesperson Lt. Paul Bauman said in a statement. 

The victim had visible injuries but refused emergency medical service. Police are still looking for the two suspects and are asking anyone with tips to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive up to $1,000 in cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest, Bauman said. 

 

