Woman batters other woman, tries to hit her with vehicle after questions over honking horn, Madison police say

A woman battered another woman and tried to hit her with a vehicle after being questioned about honking her horn in an East Side parking lot early Saturday, Madison police say

At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police responding to the 3000 block of Webb Avenue found a 52-year-old woman who had been hit by a 31-year-old woman after the older woman asked the younger woman if she needed help after she was honking her horn repeatedly in a parking lot, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

The 31-year-old, Asha S. Green, hit the 52-year-old in the stomach, and also armed herself with a baseball bat during the incident, Lisko said.

Green also attempted to hit the other woman with a vehicle, but the other woman was able to avoid being hit and escape, Lisko said.

With help from Sun Prairie police, Green was arrested and jailed on tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed, battery, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, Lisko said.