A woman was battered early Sunday morning in Madison's Downtown near what's known as fraternity row for UW-Madison.
The battery was reported at about 3:20 a.m. near Langdon Street and North Carroll Street, Madison police said.
The department is assigning more officers to the area in wake of the assault, said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
"It appeared to be an attack by a stranger," DeSpain said.
Police Chief Mike Koval in his daily blog on Sunday said a witness observed a male dragging a female toward Lake Mendota.
"The witness and a friend checked the area and located a 19-year-old Hispanic female with multiple facial injuries," Koval said.
The suspect is a black male, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and dark shoes.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.