A woman attacked two eye clinic employees on Saturday after she found out her prescription wouldn't be ready that day, Madison police reported Tuesday.
Officers were sent to the clinic in the 4300 block of East Washington Avenue around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday after the woman threw a 32-year-old female employee against a wall, causing minor injuries, then assaulted another store employee, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
The attacker left before police arrived, but probable cause was developed to arrest her for simple battery and disorderly conduct, Fryer said.
No arrests have been made, Fryer said.
Chris Rickert's most excellent 5 stories from 2022
Elections and the city of Madison's continued grappling with race and policing were what most triggered my reporting chops in 2022.
At the same time, when margins of victory are narrow, voter ID can lower turnout — especially among poor and nonwhite voters, some research suggests.
The City Council ultimately voted 11-9 at about 4 a.m. to let the city begin preparations for a yearlong body-worn camera pilot program.
This fact-check did not keep the national media from continuing to parrot the Michels-will-suspend-democracy canard.
Madison pays price for City Council's endorsement of racial quotas.
It wasn't hard to be suspicious of alleged 100% turnout at Wisconsin nursing homes — or anywhere else.