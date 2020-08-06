Woman attacked while out for run on Capital City Trail, Fitchburg police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 27-year-old woman was out for a run on the Capital City Trail in Fitchburg Wednesday evening when a man attacked her, leaving her with minor injuries, police said.

Officers responded to help the woman around 6:30 p.m. at the area of the trail between Yarmouth Greenway and Caddis Bend after she reported the attack, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

The man had asked the woman for money, but then grabbed her, the woman told police. She broke free and ran to another area to call 911, police said.

The man ran into the wooded area around the trail. With the assistance of the McFarland police K9 unit and the city and town of Madison police departments, officers set up a perimeter and conducted a search for the man. They were unable to locate him.

The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police reported.

Officers contacted businesses and homes for access to any potential surveillance video. The Fitchburg Police Department is asking anyone who saw someone matching the man's description in the trail area to contact the police department at (608) 270-4300.