Woman attacked, vehicle stolen, employee hurt in Far East Side Walmart parking lot, Madison police say

A woman was attacked and had her vehicle stolen and an employee who came to her aid was injured in a Walmart parking lot on the Far East Side on Friday morning, Madison police reported.
The woman was loading groceries into her vehicle at Walmart, 4198 Nakoosa Trail, about 7:45 a.m. Friday when a man approached her demanded she give him her keys, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
The woman refused and was battered by the assailant as two Walmart employees came to the woman's aid. The assailant backed into one of these employees as he drove away in the woman’s vehicle, Fryer said.
The woman and the employee reported minor injuries, Fryer said.
Police are searching for a 2013 Land Range Rover Evoque with license plate of JaneSP. Police ask that anyone who sees this vehicle call 911 immediately.
