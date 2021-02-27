 Skip to main content
Woman arrested on suspicion of 8th OWI, Madison police say
Madison police say a woman was arrested Friday night on suspicion of an eighth OWI after she was found barefoot trying to dig out a vehicle from a snowbank.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Pleasure Drive shortly after 8 p.m. for a vehicle that had gotten stuck in a snowbank, police Sgt. Joseph Engler said in a statement. At the scene, police found Ellen C. Oswald, 55, outside the vehicle, which was still in gear and had spinning tires, trying to dig it out without wearing socks or shoes, Engler said.

After Oswald was given a medical clearance, she was taken to the Dane County Jail on several tentative charges, including eighth OWI, bail jumping, a warrant for a seventh OWI and a warrant for bail jumping, Engler said.

