Woman arrested in shooting Wednesday near James Madison Park, Madison police say

A woman has been arrested in a shooting Wednesday near James Madison Park, Madison police said Thursday night.

Working off an anonymous tip, Amanda K. Lenti, 32, was arrested with the help of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Sgt. Angela Straka said in a report.

No further details were released.

A 36-year-old man was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening after being shot in the arm shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday at East Gorham and North Blount streets, Lt. Daniel Perez said in a report Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 608-255-2345, or to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.