Woman arrested in Madison homicide case charged with abetting a felon, not homicide

Sharp said she and her friend were there to meet Davis so her friend could give him a bottle of Remy Martin cognac.

"Instead I don't know what happened," she told police. She said her friend asked her to call the police.

The gun, a Glock with an extended magazine inserted, was located by police behind the wheelbarrow. The gun had been reported stolen from a shop in Deerfield in July.

Video surveillance showed that at 9:28 p.m., a person dressed the way Sharp was that night ran toward the wheelbarrow and briefly crouched down there.

But a probable cause affidavit filed in court states that a man who told police he had driven Davis to the BP said the woman and Davis had argued before shots were fired.

The man said he sat in his vehicle facing the Tiguan while Davis spoke first with the woman, then two people who were in the back seat of the Tiguan. The two others were identified in the affidavit only with first names or nicknames.

The man said Davis and the woman were standing between the two vehicles arguing, then Davis went to the rear driver's side door of the Tiguan, opened it, then closed it. The man said Davis looked at the woman with body language that appeared to say, "Are you kidding me?"