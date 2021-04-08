Woman arrested in Madison homicide case charged with abetting a felon, not homicide

A woman arrested for her alleged role in Madison's first homicide of 2021 was charged Thursday with harboring or aiding a felon -- not first-degree intentional homicide, the charge for which she was arrested Tuesday.
A criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court alleges that Carmen K.P. Sharp, 19, of Madison, was seen on surveillance video hiding a gun that may have been the murder weapon behind a wheelbarrow outside the BP gas station at 318 S. Park St. on Saturday night.
The complaint does not state exactly what happened that led to the shooting that killed Isiah T. Davis, 23, of Madison, who died at UW Hospital on Monday. But another court document, a probable cause affidavit, states an argument between Davis and another woman, the mother of his child, preceded the shooting.
Police searching the area found the gun where Sharp had apparently hidden it, the complaint states.
Sharp appeared in court Thursday, where she was ordered jailed on $1,500 bail. Deputy District Attorney Andrea Raymond had asked for $10,000 bail, citing the video evidence, the fact that Sharp was already free on a signature bond for an unrelated case and Raymond's contention that Sharp "lied to police repeatedly."
Raymond said police still have a lot of work to do in the case.
"The investigation is just in its infancy," Raymond told Asmus. "It's possible more charges would be added later."
Harboring or aiding a felon carries up to 10 years of combined prison and extended supervision.
Sharp's lawyer, Mark Eisenberg, said there's no evidence at this point that the gun found was the murder weapon, or whether it may have belonged to Davis. He said the case is "weak," and asked for a signature bond.
Raymond responded that at this point, there's no evidence Davis had a gun. The shooting itself was not captured on video.
According to the complaint:
When police detectives arrived at the BP, Sharp was standing near the parking lot. She said she and another woman had gone to the gas station to meet Davis, who was the father of the other woman's child. They had arrived in a Volkswagen Tiguan.
The other woman is identified in the complaint only by initials. A person whose name matches those initials was a party in a paternity acknowledgment case involving Davis filed in court last year.
Sharp told police she got out of the vehicle to approach her friend who was at another vehicle at a gas pump.
"The next thing you know I heard shots," Sharp told police. "I think I heard like three shots." Then she saw the other woman crying, and when she walked around the car she saw Davis was down. "Other than that, I don't know anything."
Sharp said she and her friend were there to meet Davis so her friend could give him a bottle of Remy Martin cognac.
"Instead I don't know what happened," she told police. She said her friend asked her to call the police.
The gun, a Glock with an extended magazine inserted, was located by police behind the wheelbarrow. The gun had been reported stolen from a shop in Deerfield in July.
Video surveillance showed that at 9:28 p.m., a person dressed the way Sharp was that night ran toward the wheelbarrow and briefly crouched down there.
But a probable cause affidavit filed in court states that a man who told police he had driven Davis to the BP said the woman and Davis had argued before shots were fired.
The man said he sat in his vehicle facing the Tiguan while Davis spoke first with the woman, then two people who were in the back seat of the Tiguan. The two others were identified in the affidavit only with first names or nicknames.
The man said Davis and the woman were standing between the two vehicles arguing, then Davis went to the rear driver's side door of the Tiguan, opened it, then closed it. The man said Davis looked at the woman with body language that appeared to say, "Are you kidding me?"
The man said Davis opened the rear driver's side door again and that's when the man said he heard four to six gunshots and saw smoke coming from the Tiguan. He said neither he nor Davis was carrying guns.
The affidavit states the gun found by police is a 9mm handgun and that four spent 9mm shell casings were found by police inside the Tiguan. Police were told by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office that Davis has four possible entry wounds.
The affidavit also states police spoke to Sharp's aunt who said Sharp made a phone call sometime after the shooting, then said she needed to go back to the BP and retrieve the gun.
