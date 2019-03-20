Try 3 months for $3
A woman living on Madison's North Side was arrested near her home Monday afternoon for allegedly robbing an East Side gas station at knife point.

Yolanda Ball, 54, was tentatively charged with armed robbery and bail jumping, Madison police said.

She is accused of robbing the BP gas station, 4624 Monona Drive, early in the morning on March 12, taking about $250 worth of smoking products.

"Video surveillance helped detectives identify the suspect," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "She was arrested near her home on Schlimgen Avenue."

"Besides the armed robbery, she is a suspect in several recent smash and grab style gas station burglaries, where tobacco products have been stolen," DeSpain said.

