Woman arrested in Columbia County after 13-year-old girl overdoses, authorities say

A 37-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for recklessly endangering safety after a 13-year-old overdosed on a controlled substance, likely heroin, that the woman had used earlier in the day, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.

The 13-year-old survived the overdose after a person in the home administered Narcan, the Sheriff's Office said.

Columbia County Sheriff's deputies and Columbus police officers responded to a report of a teenage girl who was not breathing at a home on Sydo Road in the town of Columbus around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office said.

By the time emergency responders arrived, the girl was alert and talking because of the Narcan, the Sheriff's Office said.

The the 13-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl saw the woman, Alicia Derouin, use a drug in the home early in the day, the Sheriff's Office said. The girls found the drug, and also used it.

The Sheriff's Office suspects that the drug was heroin.

Derouin was taken to the Columbia County Jail on tentative charges of neglecting a child, recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping and possession on drug paraphernalia.

