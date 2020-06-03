Woman arrested for seventh OWI after Far East Side Madison crash

-
A Sun Prairie woman was tentatively charged with her seventh drunken-driving offense after she crashed into a parked trailer on Madison's Far East Side Tuesday night, police said.
Amy M. Aiken, 43, was not injured in the crash at around 10:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Milwaukee Street, according to police, and reportedly tried to drive away from the scene even though her car's airbags had deployed.
The trailer was attached to a truck and both were legally parked on the street, police said.
Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
Urban affairs, investigations, consumer help ("SOS")
