Woman arrested for seventh OWI after Far East Side Madison crash
A Sun Prairie woman was tentatively charged with her seventh drunken-driving offense after she crashed into a parked trailer on Madison's Far East Side Tuesday night, police said.

Amy M. Aiken, 43, was not injured in the crash at around 10:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Milwaukee Street, according to police, and reportedly tried to drive away from the scene even though her car's airbags had deployed.

The trailer was attached to a truck and both were legally parked on the street, police said.

