Woman arrested for OWI after crash into tree with 3 kids in car, no car seats, Madison police say

A woman who was babysitting was arrested for operating while intoxicated after crashing into a tree Sunday afternoon with three kids in her car, but no car seats, Madison police reported.

The crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on North Sherman Avenue near Cherokee Circle, police spokeswoman Julie Laundrie said in a statement.

Officers found a Nissan Rogue had crashed into a tree and the Madison Fire Department was treating occupants ranging in age from 10 months to 43 years old. The driver, Sarah L. Johnson, was taken to University Hospital where she became unresponsive and was given Narcan, Laundrie said.

Once revived, Johnson admitted to taking methadone, oxycodone and gabapentin earlier in the day and was able to identify all of the children who were her passengers so police could contact parents, Laundrie said.

No car seats were located in the vehicle, and the mother of one of the children expressed frustration to police since she was working nearby and could have provided a car seat if children needed to be transported, Laundrie said.

The youngest of the three children was admitted to University Hospital, Laundrie said.