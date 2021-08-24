Woman arrested for driving high with children in car in northern Wisconsin

A woman was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol in northern Wisconsin Tuesday for operating while intoxicated with two young children in the car.
Trinity Lynne Stella, 46, of Lac Du Flambeau, was arrested on Highway 8 in Oneida County by a state trooper at 2 p.m. for a fifth OWI with a passenger under the age of 16, the State Patrol said in a statement. Stella was also arrested for driving with a revoked license and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The trooper pulled Stella over for an equipment violation and gave her a field sobriety test after smelling marijuana in the vehicle and observing that she was intoxicated.