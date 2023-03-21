Officers arrested a woman for domestic substantial battery for throwing a beer bottle at another woman during an argument, Madison police reported.

Two women had been arguing when one, Stephanie A. Slinde, 31, threw a beer bottle at the other, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Diloreto Ave. at around 7 p.m. Saturday, Fryer said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for her injuries and the investigation is ongoing, Fryer said.

Photos: Remembering horrific van crash that killed 7 young people in 1999