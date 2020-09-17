Woman arrested for attempted homicide in shooting of man on Far East Side Monday night, Madison police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A woman has been arrested for attempted homicide in the shooting of a man on the Far East Side on Monday night, Madison police reported.

Aaliyah Randle, 24, was jailed on tentative charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, officer Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

Officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Hayes Road shortly after 10 p.m. Monday on multiple reports of someone being shot, Sgt. James Imoehl said in a statement.

Arriving officers found a male with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital for surgery and is expected to recover, while a female was detained, Imoehl said.

Photos: Death of Anisa Scott, 11, is stark reflection of gun violence in Madison

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.