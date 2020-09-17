Woman arrested for attempted homicide in shooting of man on Far East Side Monday night, Madison police say

×
Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.
Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.
A woman has been arrested for attempted homicide in the shooting of a man on the Far East Side on Monday night, Madison police reported.
Aaliyah Randle, 24, was jailed on tentative charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, officer Tyler Grigg said in a statement.
Officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Hayes Road shortly after 10 p.m. Monday on multiple reports of someone being shot, Sgt. James Imoehl said in a statement.
Arriving officers found a male with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital for surgery and is expected to recover, while a female was detained, Imoehl said.
Photos: Death of Anisa Scott, 11, is stark reflection of gun violence in Madison
Anisa Scott
Mourners gather in park
Mourners gather in park
Mourners gather in park
Mourners gather in park
Mourners gather at park
Mourners gather at park
Anisa Scott's mother
Anisa Scott's father
Anisa Scott's grandmother
Anisa Scott's friends
Shooting victim Anisa Scott, 11
Mayor addresses girl's shooting
Police chief discusses shooting
Madison shooting
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.