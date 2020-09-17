 Skip to main content
Woman arrested for attempted homicide in shooting of man on Far East Side Monday night, Madison police say
Woman arrested for attempted homicide in shooting of man on Far East Side Monday night, Madison police say

Aaliyah Randle booking photo

Aaliyah Randle.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A woman has been arrested for attempted homicide in the shooting of a man on the Far East Side on Monday night, Madison police reported.

Aaliyah Randle, 24, was jailed on tentative charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, officer Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

Officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Hayes Road shortly after 10 p.m. Monday on multiple reports of someone being shot, Sgt. James Imoehl said in a statement.

Arriving officers found a male with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital for surgery and is expected to recover, while a female was detained, Imoehl said.

