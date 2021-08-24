 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman arrested for allegedly driving high with children in car in northern Wisconsin
0 Comments
alert

Woman arrested for allegedly driving high with children in car in northern Wisconsin

  • 0
Police lights

A woman was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol in northern Wisconsin Tuesday for allegedly operating while intoxicated with two young children in the car. 

Trinity Lynne Stella, 46, of Lac Du Flambeau, was arrested on Highway 8 in Oneida County by a state trooper at 2 p.m. for a fifth OWI with a passenger under the age of 16, the State Patrol said in a statement. Stella was also arrested for driving with a revoked license and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 

The trooper pulled Stella over for an equipment violation and gave her a field sobriety test after smelling marijuana in the vehicle and observing that she was intoxicated.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics