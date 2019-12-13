Woman arrested for allegedly battering staffer at Orchard Ridge Elementary School

A Madison woman was arrested for allegedly battering a staffer at Orchard Ridge Elementary School, 5602 Russett Road, on Wednesday morning.

Lacandis M. Walker, 32, was arrested on tentative charges of felony battery to school employees and disorderly conduct for the incident about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Witnesses told police Walker, the mother of a student at Orchard Ridge, came into the school office looking to speak to a couple of staff members, and a staffer the mother was seeking happened to walk into the office, DeSpain said.

Walker said, ‘There she f-ing is!’ and advanced on the staffer, grabbing her by the hair, punching her in the face and head, and throwing the staffer to the ground. The staffer went into a fetal position, covering her head and face while Walker delivered punches and kicks, DeSpain said.

Other staff members intervened and got Walker to let go of the staffer’s hair and pulled her away, DeSpain said.

The staffer went into a locked office and a colleague told police the staffer was crying and saying, "I was just doing my job," DeSpain said.