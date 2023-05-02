A woman found screaming early Tuesday not only drew attention to herself but is now in the Dane County Jail on outstanding arrest warrants.

Jessica A. Leroy, 36, was arrested just after 12:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Verona Road on tentative charges of resisting arrest, theft, felon in possession of a concealed knife and bail jumping. She also is was found to have an outstanding warrant for battery to law enforcement officers.

According to Madison police, officers were called to check on a woman screaming near a storage facility on Verona Road. When officers arrived they found no on-going disturbance, but recognized the woman involved.