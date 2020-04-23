You are the owner of this article.
Woman arrested at home after being clocked at 63 mph in 25 mph zone near James Madison Park, police say
Woman arrested at home after being clocked at 63 mph in 25 mph zone near James Madison Park, police say

Ashley A. Akins booking photo

Ashley A. Akins.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

An 18-year-old Madison woman was arrested at home after being clocked at 63 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone near James Madison Park on Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.

An officer was using a laser to monitor inbound traffic on East Gorman Street near James Madison Park shortly after 8 a.m. when a car sped by, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver accelerated, using a bike lane to pass a pickup truck, which she nearly clipped, and continuing at a high rate of speed through the State Street area, DeSpain said.

The officer did not pursue the vehicle, but got the license plate number, and using it and surveillance video, was able to identify the driver, Ashley A. Akins, DeSpain said.

Akins was arrested at her home on tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, knowingly fleeing an officer, and resisting or obstructing, and cited for unsafe passing on right, operating after suspension, and exceeding speed zones, DeSpain said.

