Woman arrested at home after being clocked at 63 mph in 25 mph zone near James Madison Park, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An 18-year-old Madison woman was arrested at home after being clocked at 63 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone near James Madison Park on Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

An officer was using a laser to monitor inbound traffic on East Gorman Street near James Madison Park shortly after 8 a.m. when a car sped by, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver accelerated, using a bike lane to pass a pickup truck, which she nearly clipped, and continuing at a high rate of speed through the State Street area, DeSpain said.

The officer did not pursue the vehicle, but got the license plate number, and using it and surveillance video, was able to identify the driver, Ashley A. Akins, DeSpain said.

Akins was arrested at her home on tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, knowingly fleeing an officer, and resisting or obstructing, and cited for unsafe passing on right, operating after suspension, and exceeding speed zones, DeSpain said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.