Woman, 55, arrested again for armed robbery, Madison police say

A 55-year-old woman was arrested for armed robbery early Tuesday wearing the same coat she wore in previous armed robberies, Madison police reported.

Yolanda Bell was arrested on tentative charges of armed robbery, eluding and resisting, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

At about 1 a.m. Tuesday, Bell entered the Kwik Trip, 1625 N. Stoughton Road, requested cigarettes and after refusing to pay went behind the counter, pushing past the clerk and took the cigarettes, Hartman said.

Bell threatened to shoot the clerk while grabbing the cigarettes and left in a car, Hartman said.

Bell was located by police and after a short pursuit, crashed her vehicle and was arrested after trying to flee on foot, Hartman said.