Woman arrested after throwing bicycle at person during large disturbance on Southwest Side, Madison police say

A woman was arrested after throwing a bicycle at a person during a large disturbance on the Southwest Side on Monday night, Madison police reported.

At about 10:20 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched on a report of an ongoing disturbance in the 5600 block of Schroeder Road and arriving officers found a group of 20 to 30 people involved in the disturbance, officer Michael Malloy said in a statement.

Tiara C. Dixon was arrested on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct after she was seen throwing a bicycle at a person who was involved in the disturbance, Malloy said.

When officers went to arrest Tiara Dixon, Audrey Dixon attempted to interfere with the arrest, grabbing at officers as well as Tiara while yelling not to arrest Tiara. Audrey Dixon was arrested on a tentative charge of obstructing an officer, Malloy said.

And Nikosha Dixon also was arrested after attempting to physically prevent the arrest of Tiara Dixon. Nikosha Dixon was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct and resisting, Malloy said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.