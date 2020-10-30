 Skip to main content
Woman arrested after stabbing ex-husband in town of Harmony home they share
A woman was arrested Thursday night for stabbing her ex-husband in the town of Harmony home the two of them live in together, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said. 

Stephanie Larson, 52, was arrested on tentative charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm with use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct, Capt. Aaron Burdick said. She was taken to the Rock County Jail, and her initial appearance in court is set for Monday. 

Stephanie Larson.

Rock County Sheriff's deputies responded to the domestic violence incident at 4326 E. M-H Townline Road in the town of Harmony at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Fredrick Larson, 56, was found with a stab wound to the upper torso and taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment. 

