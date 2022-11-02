Woman arrested after smashing into vehicle of other woman fleeing fight in East Towne Mall lot, Madison police say

A woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after smashing her vehicle into the vehicle of another woman who was fleeing their fight in the East Towne Mall parking lot, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the East Towne lot for a disturbance involving two people and learned that Nakenjii D. Toles, 30, of Madison had been in a fight with a woman at the scene, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

The other woman, who wasn’t identified, attempted to end the conflict by driving from the scene with her children in her vehicle, but Toles got into her vehicle and crashed it into the other woman’s vehicle several times in a seemingly intentional way, Lisko said.

Due to the repeated crashes and reckless driving, Toles flipped her vehicle and the other woman was able to leave the area, Lisko said.

Toles was taken into custody, and after obtaining medical clearance, booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of four counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, damage to property, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving, Lisko said.