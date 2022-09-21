Woman arrested after pulling scissors during fistfight and cutting other woman, Madison police say

A woman was arrested Tuesday after pulling a scissors during a fistfight and cutting another woman, Madison police reported.

At about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, police were sent to the 7000 block of Flower Lane on the Far West Side on reports of a stabbing, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

Officers found a 26-year-old woman who had been cut with a scissors, bitten, and battered, and identified her attacker as Uniqua K. Woods, 29, Lisko said.

Police believe the incident started as a verbal dispute that turned into a fistfight, before Woods produced a scissors she attacked the other woman with, Lisko said.

The 26-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and Woods was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed, substantial battery, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, Lisko said.