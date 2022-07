Woman arrested after ‘inappropriate acts,’ pulling knife on man at Reynolds Park, Madison police say

A woman was arrested Sunday after committing “inappropriate acts” and pulling a knife on man at Reynolds Park, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the park along the 800 block of East Mifflin Street around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday after multiple witnesses reported seeing a woman involved in “inappropriate acts” at the park, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

They said the woman became upset when she was unable to find her personal belongings, left the area briefly and pulled a knife on a man when she returned, Fryer said.

Rebecca L. Luick, 42, was arrested outside a nearby business on tentative charges of lewd/lascivious behavior, second-degree reckless endangering safety, and disorderly conduct while armed, Fryer said.