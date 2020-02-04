Woman arrested after being found unresponsive in car with 4-year-old crying for help, Fitchburg police say

A woman was arrested Monday night after being found unresponsive in a car with a 4-year-old crying for help in the back seat, Fitchburg police reported.

Police were called to the 4600 block of Crescent Road about 7:25 p.m. Monday on a report of a small child calling for help and a woman passed out behind the wheel, Sgt. Pete Johnston said in a statement.

Arriving officers found the child in the back seat, the woman impaired and in control of the vehicle, and cocaine and marijuana in the vehicle, Johnston said.

They determined that a witness heard the child calling for help and then found the woman slumped over and unresponsive, Johnston said.

The woman, Kandace J. Suchomel was arrested on tentative charges of operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 16, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and neglecting a child.

