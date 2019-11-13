A Madison woman has been arrested after a disturbance at East High School.
Madison police said a 19-year-old woman, who is not a student, refused to exit the school at about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday after a disturbance with a student.
Madison police said the school's resource officer attempted to get the woman to leave the building but was met with yelling and swearing. During a struggle, the woman allegedly spit on the officer, who then received assistance from a backup officer. The woman, who was taken to the Dane County Jail, was also found to have a stun gun and pepper spray, police said.
Juanecia Thompson has been tentatively charged with possession of weapons on school grounds, discharge of bodily fluids at a public safety worker, disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing and felony bail jumping.