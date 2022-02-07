Woman arrested after 6-year-old left alone in car with drugs and BB gun on South Side, police say

A woman was arrested after leaving a 6-year-old girl alone in a car with prescription drugs and a BB gun on the South Side Saturday night, Madison police said.

Jessica K. Mericle, 30, of Sun Prairie, was arrested for child neglect, bail jumping and drug possession after a witness heard the girl crying for help inside a running vehicle on the 2900 block of Coho Street just after 10:30 p.m., said Stephanie Fryer, a police spokesperson. The drugs and BB gun were found within reach of the girl, Fryer said.

The 6-year-old had been inside the vehicle for more than 45 minutes and told the witness that Mericle was inside an apartment building "visiting a friend."

An adult relative later came to pick up a child, Fryer said.

