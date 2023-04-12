A 28-year-old woman was arrested Monday after leaving two young children in a shuttered, illegally parked car at East Towne Mall, Madison police said.

Myberling Jeaneth Moreno Martinez was tentatively charged with child neglect after police found the children — whose ages were not provided — "drenched in sweat" in the running vehicle outside the mall's food court at around 4:30 p.m., spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

Madison saw a high of 72 on Monday. Fryer said the "temperature inside the vehicle was warmer than that of outside."

Emergency medical workers examined the children but determined they did not need hospital care, although Dane County Child Protective Services was contacted, Fryer said.

