A Madison man who allegedly punched and shot at a woman Saturday night on the city's South Side was arrested and faces multiple charges.
Terrance Pearson, 37, was taken into custody at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Pike Drive, the area where the domestic incident took place, Madison police said.
He is tentatively charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, substantial battery, disorderly conduct while armed and felony bail jumping. The charges would include a domestic enhancer.
The 35-year-old woman from Madison told police she was punched to the point of unconsciousness while both were in her car.
"The suspect allegedly later fired shots in her direction, as she drove away from him," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Responding officers found a shell casing at the scene, and allegedly found a loaded handgun when Pearson was located and arrested.