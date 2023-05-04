A jury acquitted a 26-year-old woman of negligent homicide for a 2021 incident in which she struck and killed a man with her car while speeding through Sun Prairie.
Despite a crash reconstruction expert finding her to have been going more than twice the posted speed limit, Ruth Varkey, of Sun Prairie, will not face criminal responsibility for the death of Jacob A. Jacobsen, 45.
Nathan Otis, Varkey’s attorney, argued that speeding alone did meet the threshold of criminal negligence required for a conviction.
“They’re trying to transform this behavior from a civil violation to a criminal one,” Otis told the jury in his closing statement.
“What is happening is she’s being accused of murder,” Otis said.
“All they’ve shown you is there was an accident,” he said.
The two-day trial saw Varkey take the stand as witness, and expert testimony contested how fast she was driving and whether she would have been able to avoid hitting Jacobson at the posted speed limit.
In her testimony, Varkey said the week leading up to the incident was marked by a stressful project and 12-hour shifts at Epic Systems Corp., the Verona-based health care software company, where she works as a project manager, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Just after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2021, Varkey was speeding down West Main Street in Sun Prairie to meet colleagues for a group workout.
That’s when Jacobson, who had just left a nearby Kwik Trip, stepped out onto the crosswalk in the eastbound lane and was hit by Varkey’s vehicle.
Jacobson was thrown into the air by the impact, and later died from blunt force injuries to his head, torso and right leg, according to Varkey’s criminal complaint.
“It’s hard for me to think about,” Varkey said on the stand.
“It’s hard for me to process everything that’s happened,” she said.
State Trooper Peter Moe, a member of the agency’s Technical Reconstruction Unit who investigated the crash, estimated Varkey’s speed at between 52 and 57 mph.
In testimony on Tuesday, Moe said Jacobson would have crossed the street safely if Varkey had been driving at the posted speed limit.
“The crash never happens,” Moe said.
But expert witnesses for the defense estimated Varkey’s speed at below 50 mph. At the scene and on the stand, Varkey said her odometer showed she’d been driving at 45 mph.
Defense witness Kevin Rider, a forensic engineer, estimated that about 15% of motorists would have been able to miss hitting Jacobsen when going the posted speed limit of 30 mph. When accounting for the glare of vehicle headlights, he said that figure would be closer to zero.
Prosecutors first brought the single count of homicide by negligent driving against Varkey in March 2022, nearly a year after the incident.
