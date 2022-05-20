Woman accused in Green Bay dismemberment slaying ruled competent for trial

GREEN BAY — A judge in Brown County has ruled a woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in Green Bay is competent to stand trial.
The decision means Taylor Schabusiness understands the legal proceedings and can assist in her defense. The 24-year-old Green Bay woman was twice examined for her competency. After an initial determination that Schabusiness was competent, the defense asked for a second opinion, which the law allows.
Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault. Shad Thyrion was found dismembered Feb. 22 at a Green Bay home.
Two doctors testified in court Thursday, WLUK-TV reported.
"I would characterize her as cooperative, responsive to my questions, so she didn't require a lot of redirection, for example, there were a couple moments where her expressed emotions were odd or out of context to the interview," said Dr. Deborah Collins, Wisconsin Forensics Unit director.
According to a criminal complaint, Schabusiness told investigators she and the victim were using drugs, including meth, and engaging in sex when the man was strangled. She then dismembered his body, and placed body parts in various locations in the home and a vehicle, the criminal complaint states.
Police arrested Schabusiness on Feb. 23 at a Green Bay residence.
No trial date has been set.
