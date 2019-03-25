Try 3 months for $3

A Madison woman was able to get away from a man allegedly yelling racial and sexual remarks at her early Monday morning, with police finding and arresting the man.

Christopher Blackmer 38, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia, Madison police said.

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. in the 100 block of State Street.

The woman told police she thought she was going to get hurt after the belligerent man followed her up State Street.

"The victim said the stranger was swearing and yelling derogatory things at her, that were both sexual and racial  in nature," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

"The woman eventually got to a restaurant and went inside to call for a cab, while restaurant employees kept the suspect from entering the restaurant."

Police discovered a pipe in Blackmer's pocket, with the suspect telling police it was his crack pipe.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

