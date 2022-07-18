Woman, 78, dies after being hit by utility vehicle in Green County farm accident, authorities say

A 78-year-old woman died after being hit by a utility vehicle in a farm accident in Green County on Sunday, authorities reported.

At about 1:15 p.m., Green County Sheriff's Office deputies were sent to the farm in the W4400 block of Fairfield Road in the town of Jefferson after the woman was struck by the John Deere utility vehicle. She was later pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The investigation determined the woman, who was not identified, was operating the vehicle and was struck after she parked and exited the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff's Office and Green County Coroner are continuing their investigation.